East Street DJ entertains neighbors through pandemic

During coronavirus shut downs last year, Steve Bunker, who runs Ramble On DJ Service, hosted socially distanced dance parties for his East Street neighbors in Oxford Village. Neighbors could enjoy the music from their own lawns and porches. It’s a tradition he continued during a celebratory block party, June 11, featuring music of the Beatles.

“This pandemic has confined me this past year, playing my gigs off my porch to my fabulous neighbors,” Bunker explained. “As things are opening back up, I wanted to have a night of celebration.”

The East Street Gang, as they call themselves, pulled up their lawn chairs and danced in the street. They even had matching T-shirts, like a family reunion.

— James Hanlon