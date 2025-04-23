Carrying baskets, buckets and bags, kids stormed the field at Seymour Lake Twp. Park on Saturday afternoon as part of the annual Easter Bunny Bonanza. When the siren sounded, the smiling kids raced around, frantically scooping up thousands of colorful plastic eggs. Once the grassy field was clear, a helicopter dropped thousands of ping pong balls on the expectant crowd. The little white spheres were snatched up almost as quickly as they fell. When it was over, each child received a colorful bag filled with all sorts of goodies. Oxford Township Parks and Recreation organizes the annual event. Photos by C.J. Carnacchio/Oxford Twp.