Easter Bunny Bonanza!

What do you get when you mix 2,000 plastic Easter eggs, 250 giggling, squealing and laughing kids, a helicopter dropping ping pong balls and a six foot tall Easter Bunny? Oxford Township Parks & Recreations annual Easter Bunny Bonanza. Last Saturday the kids gathered for the annual event at Seymour Lake Township Park. Photo by D. Rush

Smiles, smiles, smiles. There were hundreds of smiles this past Saturday as Oxford Township Parks & Recreation hosted their annual Easter Bunny Bonanza this past Saturday at Seymour Lake Township Park. The weather was perfect sunny skies with a slight spring breeze.

Over 250 kids, their parents and family gathered around a marked off circle in the park. In the circle were about 2,000 empty plastic eggs. At 1 p.m. the signal was given and children raced to fill their baskets and sacks with eggs. The eggs were then returned to barrels to be used next year. After, a helicopter sponsored by Goldfish Swim of Clarkston dropped thousands of ping pong balls onto the field. Kids picked up the balls and traded them in for Easter care packages from parks and rec. Photos by Don Rush

