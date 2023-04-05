Easter fun for a good cause

It was windy and wet this past Saturday, however there was a lot of Easter fun at Oxford United Methodist Church.

The Awesome Unique Special Needs Foundation (AUSNF) hosted their annual Easter Egg Hunt for up to 100 people. In addition to the Easter egg hunt, some of the day’s fun included watching a magician, face painting and prizes.

According to AUSNF’s Jason Lanigan, his mother Mary Vellucci established the 501(c)(3) non-profit in 2021. Before they became the non-profit, his mother hosted events for special needs children in the Oxford – Lake Orion area.

“We always set up for 100 people,” he said. “The most we have had in years past is around 78.”

Their website, AUSNF.org, states, “We depend on donations from surrounding businesses and generous people, like you. We love to host these events and provide a fun, safe, and accepting place for our most vulnerable community members.”

Aside from their Easter event, they also have a Trunk-or-Treat event near Halloween.