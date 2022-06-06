Edith Hurst, 100

“Many people will walk in and out of your life, but only true friends leave footprints in your heart.” – Eleanor Roosevelt



Edith Ray (Garrett) Hurst was born in Aetna Tennessee on Tuesday, July 19, 1921, to Jady Ray and Leva Garrett. She left this life on an “Ideal day,” Tuesday, May 31, 2022, 49 days short of her 101st birthday. She passed after living a full life and was surrounded by her family. Edith also known as “Ede” or “E”, formerly of Belleville MI, worked and retired from Ford Motor Company. She was proceeded in death by Von Hurst (husband), Rodney Lee Hurst (Son), Wanda Yvonne Biebuyck (Sister), Leva Garrett (Mother) and Jady Ray Garrett (Father). She is succeeded by Roger (Carol) Hurst (Son) of Metamora, Danny (Kathie) Hurst (Son) of Punta Gorda, FL, Chris (Glenna) Hurst (Son) of Camden, MI, Kelly (Denise) Hurst (grandson) of Statesboro, GA, Roger (Cathy) Hurst (grandson) of Oxford, Amanda (Steve) Cooper (granddaughter) of Auburn Hills, Heather (Deno) Monnett (granddaughter) of Temperance, MI, Casey (Rachel) Hurst (grandson) of Commerce, MI, Dianna Hurst (granddaughter) of La Verne, CA, nine great-grandchildren plus her nephews and niece.

Edith’s Number 1 priority was always family. She enjoyed roller skating at an early age and throughout life she loved “taking life easy”, music, bowling, traveling, quilting, Christmas, and the color red. She took pride in her heritage and in her work ethic and instilled both in her family. She made sure everyone around her felt loved and when she looked at you, you knew she loved you “bunches”. She was a great listener and was an amazing confidant.

“All that we love deeply becomes part of us.” – Helen Keller

Arrangements for cremation entrusted to Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors, Oxford.