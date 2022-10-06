Edmund Kenny, III, 39

Edmund Joseph Kenny III (Eddie), age 39, gained his angel wings peacefully on September 27, 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Eddie was born on June 21, 1983 in Rochester Hills to Blanche Warfield-Kenny and Edmund Kenny Jr. After graduating from Oxford High School in 2002, Eddie went to trade school where he learned to be an exceptional CNC programmer. Eddie was very skilled at everything that he did and advanced his career to being a Senior Advanced Manufacturing Technician and even started his own Deck Restoration and Home Improvement Company, “Kenny’s Quality.”

Apart from his busy work life, Eddie filled every moment with his love for spending time with his family and friends while enjoying/teaching all of his favorite hobbies. Eddie loved to go dirt biking (HONDA), hunting, fishing, camping, and was always up for any adventure. He was always willing to help anyone in need and would give the shirt off of his back. But most of all, Eddie loved being a dad to his son E.J, stepson Jayce and stepdaughter Ashtyn. He truly made every moment count and lit up any room he walked in with his positive energy.

Eddie is survived by his wife and soulmate (Breanna), son (E.J), stepson (Jayce), stepdaughter (Ashtyn), Mom (Blanche), Dad (Ed), Sister (Rachel), Niece (Nellie) and numerous others.

“A golden heart stopped beating,

Hard working hands at rest,

God broke our hearts to prove to us

He only takes the Best!”

Eddie will live in our hearts forever as we all remember to “Live like Eddie!”

A Funeral Service was October 3, 2022 at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion. Interment was in Lakeville Cemetery, Addison Twp.

Cutline:

Edmund Kenny



