Eight Oxford High School student-athletes sign to play college sports

From left, Oxford High School seniors Sean Wilson, Gabriela Wait, Ellie Seiter, Liam Pearson, Olin Charnstrom, Korinne Ihrke, Cooper Caufman and Jay Cady signed their letters of intent, Feb. 7. Photo: Wendi Reardon Price

By Wendi Reardon Price

Staff Writer

OXFORD TWP. — Eight Oxford High School student-athletes sat with their parents as they signed their National Letter of Intent in front of family, friends, teammates, coaches and administrators in the gym on Feb. 6.

“Today we are honoring and celebrating eight student-athletes,” said Oxford Athletic Director Tony DeMare.

The signers included Jay Cady continuing football at Grand Valley State University; Cooper Caufman, soccer at Ohio Nothern University; Olin Charnstrom, swimming at Wayne State University; Korinne Ihrke, soccer at Ferris State University; Liam Pearson, diving at Cleveland State University; Ellie Seiter, diving at Cleveland State University; Gabriela Wait, golf at Point Park University; and Sean Wilson, football at Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Student-athletes individually shared a thank you to everyone who was there for their journey. Varsity coaches also spoke a few words about the athletes they had on their team.

Oxford Varsity Football Head Coach Zach Line congratulated all the athletes and offered some words of advice.

“Control what you can control,” he shared, adding he knows it is easier said than done.

DeMare ended the ceremony with words of encouragement to take with them.

“I want to simply encourage you to remember,” he said. “Remember your families, how they have supported you, how they have driven you place to place, field to field, course to course. They have helped each one of you each step of the way. Remember your training that will not stop and in some ways this is just the beginning. Remember your friends, your teachers, administrators, the cafeteria workers, the custodians, bus drivers, all of those who made your day to day happen here at OHS.

“Remember to be true to yourself and to others. Be confident in who you are. Stay focused on your dreams while being trustworthy friends and excellent teammates. Remember what works – being kind, being patient, diligence, time management, listening to others and all the life skills that will stay with you for a lifetime.

“Finally remember you are Wildcats. You will always remain Wildcats.”

It was the second signing ceremony Oxford Athletics has held this school year, bringing the total to 14 student-athlete scholarships.

DeMare shared he expects at least one or more ceremonies before the end of the year.