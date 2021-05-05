Eleanor Brabo, 95

Eleanor S. Brabo, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, age 95 of Oxford, Michigan passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, May 2, 2021 surrounded by family. She was born February 1, 1926 in Detroit.

Eleanor is survived by her children Linda Wood, Sharon Brabo, Christal (Douglas) Hatch and Steven Brabo. Her grandchildren, Jennifer Hosey, Shayne (Danielle) Wood, Brandy Brachthuizer, Heather Mattoon, Robin Clark, Tanya Lalko, Ryan Brabo, Adam Brabo, Kyle Byers and Michael Brabo. And 16 great grandchildren.

Eleanor is preceded in death by her loving husband, Raymond Brabo, son, Alan Brabo, her daughters, Pauline Clark and Karen Brabo, and her brother, Ralph Trosper.

Eleanor was an extremely kind and gentle soul, who loved to give gifts to everyone who stopped by for a visit. She was a loving, caring, supportive mother and grandmother. Eleanor had a great sense of humor, was a compassionate caretaker and the best person to turn to for advice and comfort during difficult times. She adored cats and often teased about being the crazy cat lady. She was an avid reader, loved murder mysteries, especially James Patterson’s books. She enjoyed Sudoku, crossword and jigsaw puzzles.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please make a donation to Canine Companion Rescue Center at ccrcdogs.com

Due to the pandemic, services will be private. Interment will take place at Ridgelawn Cemetery in Oxford. She will forever be in our hearts. Online condolences may be left at LynchandSonsOxford.com