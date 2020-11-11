Election Day thank yous

Dear Residents of Addison Township,

The past few weeks Addison Township, as well as all communities, were busy with the elections. There are numerous steps in the undertaking of an Election. Addison Township is very fortunate to have many of its residents step up to the plate to be an election inspector, during COVID-19 and knowing this November 3, 2020 Election would be monumental.

A heart felt thank you to all of the election inspectors that came forward to make our vote count! Please thank your friends and neighbors who were working at the polls for all of us to vote!

The Leonard, Lakeville, Oxford and Dryden Post Offices that serve Addison went above and beyond to make sure your absentee ballots were delivered to your home in a timely fashion. Thank you for your service. We will miss our daily drive to see you.

On Election Day, Char Sutherby arranged for donated dinners for the election workers from Celtic Knot, Isola’s, Leonard’s Market and Subway. Thank you to the local business’s for giving back to their community! The election workers were most appreciative of your generosity and their nourishment.

Elections are a team effort with months of preplanning. A special thank you to the Clerk’s office team, Bob, Deputy Clerk, Lisa and Marsha for their dedication and hard work. I am very fortunate to have such a great team. Thank you to all of the office staff, Supervisor and Treasurer for helping out before and on Election Day. The endless supply of homemade food was really appreciated. Feel free to keep it up.

Lastly and most important, to the Voters of Addison Township, the Clerk’s office planned and prepared to serve you most effectively and efficiently as possible, and hopefully we succeeded in our service to you. Thank you for your kindness, patience and most of all getting out to Vote.

Pauline Bennett

Addison Township Clerk

Dear Oxford voters,

I am extremely grateful that we had a very smooth general election in Oxford Township on Nov. 3, 2020.

Thanks to the tireless efforts of my amazing staff and our dedicated poll workers, all of our results were reported to Oakland County by 6 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4. It was a truly impressive effort and I am so very proud of everyone involved.

I would like to take this opportunity to publicly thank my conscientious staff – Deputy Clerk Susan McCullough, Administrative Assistant Kelly Richter and Election Specialist Manon McCullough – for all of the long days, all of the extra hours, all of the paperwork, all of the phone calls and all of the face-to-face interactions with citizens that went into this election. Absolutely no one can question the commitment or integrity of the Oxford Township Clerk’s Office staff. It’s because of their diligence, their meticulous attention to detail and their willingness to serve that every single Oxford vote was counted on Election Day.

I would also like to thank all of the election inspectors who staffed the polling places and the Absent Voter Counting Board on Election Day. You’re all so helpful, polite, cooperative, committed and industrious. We could not conduct elections without you. You truly are the linchpin of our country’s democratic process. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

And finally, I wish to thank the 13,659 Oxford residents who voted in the general election. It doesn’t matter whether you voted absentee or in-person, the most important thing is you voted and your voice was heard. When interacting with township clerk’s office staff and election inspectors, the vast majority of Oxford residents were patient, understanding, kind and courteous. You have no idea how much we appreciate that. Thank you, thank you, thank you!

Sincerely,

Curtis Wright

Oxford Township Clerk