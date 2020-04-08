Election petitions due April 21

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, candidates filing for local Oxford and Addison townships’ board of trustee positions are asked to remember to submit petitions earlier than later.

Both clerks’s offices will receive filings by appointment only if candidates need notarial services for the Affidavit of Identity portion of the application.Residents can also submit an “Affidavit of Identity and Receipt of Filing” statement and a $100 filing fee in lieu of submitting Nominating Petitions.“I request residents contact myself or (deputy clerk) Susan McCullough for an appointment to drop off their paperwork instead of leaving it in the Oxford Township drop box,” Oxford Clerk Curtis Wright said. “Residents can email me or Susan, or call and leave one of us a voice message. Also, because of the unique circumstances of business operations due to COVID-19, I recommend residents submit their paperwork earlier than the 4 p.m., April 21, 2020 deadline because if there are any issues they will have time to correct them and still meet the filing deadline.”

Wright’s email address is cwright@oxfordtownship.org; McCullough’s is smccullough@oxfordtownship.org.

According to Addison Township Clerk Pauline Bennett, Addison accepts completed affidavits and petition by way of drop box. “We ask that the office be notified by phone or email so we may process accordingly,” she said. Her email is pbennett@addisontwp.org.

In Addison Township residents will vote for Township Board seven positions: supervisor, clerk, treasurer and four trustees during the Aug. 4, 2020 Primary Election. The successful candidates of the primary move forward to the November 3, 2020 General Election. Also in August, resident will vote for six seats on the non-partisan Library Board.

For the Primary Election in Oxford, residents will vote for supervisor, clerk, treasurer and four trustee positions and five seats on the township’s park and Recreation Commission.

In the November General Election residents will vote for the board of trustees, the parks and recreation seats; six library board positions; three seats on the Oxford School Board of Education; and in the village, two full term council seats and one partial term position.