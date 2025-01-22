Elling ties 3-point record in 54-40 win over Stoney Creek

Wildcats hold off second-half comeback

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

OXFORD TWP. — The Oxford boys varsity basketball team remained undefeated after a 54-40 win over non-league opponent Stoney Creek on Jan. 14, at Oxford High School – during which junior Brennan Elling tied Oxford’s record for most three-point shots in a game.

The win came despite senior starter and OHS all-time leading scorer Jake Champagne playing low minutes due to illness. It was the first disruption to the Wildcats’ starting lineup this season, according to Oxford Head Coach Joe Fedorinchik.

“Just kind of realize, other guys got to step up and Brennan (Elling) did, Drew (Cady) did, I thought Nolan (Mauser) played good,” Fedorinchik said. “Guys stepped up. We got great camaraderie (and) great spirit.”

While Oxford led the Cougars by over 20 points in the third quarter, a slow start and late comeback effort by Stoney Creek put the Wildcats in a position they had yet to face this season.

Elling led Oxford in scoring with 27 points and eight three-point shot makes, tying a school record set by Mike Fedorinchik, Joe Fedorinchik’s brother, in 1991.

Senior Drew Cady’s 10 second-half points were the second most scored in the game by the Wildcats, followed by senior Luke Stoffan’s nine points, five points from senior Nolan Mauser, and three from Champagne.

The game started with two lead changes. Stoney Creek scored first, followed by an Elling’s first three-point make. Stoney Creek senior Spencer Beckman scored while being fouled to regain the lead before Oxford earned it back by scoring on four three-point shots to ended the quarter.

By halftime, Oxford led Stoney Creek 29-16.

The Wildcats’ defense and rebounding helped widen Oxford’s lead to 22 points. Shortly after, Oxford grabbed an offensive rebound off of a missed free throw and scored to extend the lead to 43-19.

Stoney Creek began their comeback effort shortly after – ending the third quarter trailing 44-25.

By the time there were just under five minutes to play in the game, Stoney Creek shortened Oxford’s lead to eight points.

“I’m not going to say I was happy they cut (the lead) to eight, but it gave us a nice experience to get some things done in that situation,” Fedorinchik said.

Fedorinchik added the Wildcats then spread Stoney Creek’s defense out. A layup from Cady and one of Elling’s three-point shots helped Oxford weather the run offensively.

“But it’s good to be 12-0,” Fedorinchik said. “Second best start in school history.”

The boys varsity team’s next home game is Jan. 28, at 7 p.m. against Pontiac.