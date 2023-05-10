Elmer Ball Invite is a popular high school track meet

On a cold and drizzly Saturday in April, almost 1,000 high school athletes competed in Oxford High School’s 60th Annual Elmer Ball Invitational Track Meet. The athletes represented almost 27 high schools from around the state.

Oxford’s Varsity Girls took third place overall with a score of 59.5. Mercy High School finished first with 71 points followed by West Bloomfield High School with 62 points. The Varsity Boys from Oxford finished fifth place overall with a score of 44.5 points. Lake Orion High School won with 83 points.

* * *

Sophomore Mallory Bigelow had a big day for the Wildcats, finishing first in the 1,600 meter race with a time of 5:08.7 and in the 3,200 meter race with a time of 11:10.62.

In the 800 meter split relay, juniors Aubury Mery and Braydee Elling came in second and third, respectively with times of 2:27.92 and 2:28.91.

In the 100 meter hurdles, Senior Caylee Beebe finished second with a score of 16.76.

In the 300 meter hurdles, Sophomore Taylor Brodeur finished third (46.69) and Caragh Dwyer finished fifth (50.55).

The 4 x 800 relay team of Bigelow, Mery, Elling and Addison Lester finished third with a time of 10:11.11.

Senior Faith Diegel finished fourth in the pole vault, vaulting nine foot, six inches. The top vault was 10-foot.

* * *

For the boys, Senior Dylan Stone finished first in the high jump (six feet).

Senior Wyatt Geibel finished second in the discus, tossing the disc 138 feet, two inches. The winning toss was 139-feet, eight inches.

The boys 4 x 800 relay team of Sophomore James Cusick, Junior Lucas Ames, Sophomore Alex McArthur and Stone finished third with a time of 8:15.12.

Senior Luke Berney finished third in the 400 meter race with a time of 50.33.

In the 800 meter split relay, Stone finished third and Cusick finished fourth with times of 2:01.77 and 2:02.12, respectively. — Don Rush