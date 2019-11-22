Eloise Boat, 96

Former Oxford resident Eloise Boat died on November 20, 2019. She was 96 years old.

Eloise was born in Burnside Twp., Lapeer Co., in 1923, the third of six children born to William and Hazel Genevieve (Reid) Morell. She was predeceased by her parents, step-father Elmer Secord, siblings Milton Morell, Coiene (John) Meagher, Arnold (Lucille) Morell, Joyce (David) Parrish and Ethel (J.C.) Webster, step-brother Dale (Dorothy) Secord and by her beloved husband Floyd Francis Boat to whom she was married for just shy of 51 years. She is survived by her daughter Helene (Thom) Danicki of Rochester Hills, and son Otto (Pim) Boat of Indianapolis, Ind., grandchildren Andy (Laurie) Danicki of Lee’s Summit, MO, Mike Danicki of Rochester Hills, and great-grandchildren Jonah, Jaxon and Emily Danicki.

A 1941 graduate of Marlette High School, she received her B.S. in education from Central Michigan Univ. in 1948. Her family moved to Oxford sometime between when she finished high school and when she married in July 1951. She taught in a number of schools during her career, starting in a one-room schoolhouse and retiring after 26.5 years in the Oxford Community Schools.

Eloise was an active member of the Oakwood Restoration Branch of Jesus Christ Church in Brandon Twp.

Upon retiring in 1979, Eloise and Floyd became “snowbirds” spending at least parts of each winter in warmer climes. After a number of winters trying different locations, the couple eventually settled on Apache Junction, Ariz. for their winter home.

Eloise enjoyed quilting, painting, reading and doing crossword puzzles in ink. At one point during retirement, she took up making beaded earrings as a hobby. The earrings she made were so adorable that while wearing them in public, people would compliment her on them and inquire where she had obtained them. Upon learning that she’d made them herself, a number of people offered her money to make similar pairs for them.

Funeral from Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors, 39 W. Burdick, Oxford on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 11 AM. Interment Ridgelawn Cemetery, Oxford. Visitation will take place at the funeral home on Sunday, November 24th from 2-7 PM and Monday from 10-11 AM.