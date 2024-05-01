Elsie Gawry, 88

Elsie Mae Gawry, age 88, passed away April 4, 2024. She was born December 6, 1935, to Louis and Marie Vadnais in Marquette, Michigan. Gawry was formerly of Marquette, Oxford, and Boco Raton, Florida. She is survived by her children, David (Kim) Gawry and Tedi Wells (Gustavo Marchevsky), as well as her grandchildren, Scott Gawry and Molly Gawry (Chris Simon). She was preceded in death by her husband Ted Gawry and her siblings, Beverly Johnson, Marvin Vadnais, Robert Vadnais and Tom Lakenen, as well as her parents, Louis Vadnais and Marie Witek.