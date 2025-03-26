Ernest Gruenberg, 90

Ernest “Ernie” Arnold Gruenberg passed from this earthly world to join family and friends in Heaven above on March 15, 2025, in Englewood, Florida at the age of 90. Ernie was born on January 25, 1935, to parents Emil and Vera Gruenberg of Newaygo, Michigan.

He graduated from Newaygo High School and graduated from Michigan State University and the University of Michigan, where he was a member of the Theta Chi Fraternity. Ernest met his loving wife Ruth Marie Pierce at Michigan State University. They were married for 53 years until her death. He held an amateur radio license, W8KLL, since 1952.

Ernie was a Business Education Teacher at Oxford High School for 13 years and then became a Vocational Technical Education Director for the Lake Orion Community Schools for 17 years. Ernie was the President and a member of the Oxford Lions Club and started a musical group called the Oxford Lions Dixie Katz. He was also an Oxford United Methodist Church member for over 40 years. He loved sailing and was a Board Member and President of the American Sailing Institute for many years. In addition to sailing, he was a licensed aircraft pilot and enjoyed traveling and camping with his family. Ernie was a resident of Oxford, Michigan for over forty years before retiring to Englewood, Florida.

Ernest is survived by his son, Christopher Gruenberg; grandchildren, Adam (Emilia) Gruenberg of Romeo, Michigan and Aaron (Adrianne) Gruenberg of Portola, California; great-grandchildren Kinley, Jase, Olivia, Sophia, Lucas and Ellie; sister Lorena (Robert) Ehinger of Leesburg, VA; Lois Gruenberg of Portland, Oregon; and many nephews, nieces and cousins both in the United States and Canada.

He is preceded in death by his parents Emil and Very Gruenberg, his wife of 53 years Ruth Marie Gruenberg, son Mitchell Gruenberg, sister Bonnie Rice, daughters-in-law Karen Gruenberg and Marcie Gruenberg, and sister-in-law Doris (James) Pierce of Acaco, PA.

Family will receive friends at Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors, 39 W. Burdick, Oxford, for visitation on Friday, March 28, 2025, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. He will be laid to rest next to his wife Ruth Gruenberg at Ridgelawn Cemetery, Oxford, Michigan where a graveside service will occur.