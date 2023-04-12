EV chargers coming to downtown Oxford

Work to start this month

By Don Rush

Area residents with hybrid or electric vehicles (EV) will soon have the ability to charge their batteries while visiting downtown Oxford.

According to Oxford Village Manager Joe Madore, within the next few weeks State Electric Company from Holly will begin installation of two charging stations. Each of the charging stations can charge up to two vehicles at a time.

Madore said one station will be installed behind HomeTown/Patterson Pharmacy in the southwest municipal parking lot, the other will be built behind Creative Embroidery in the southeast quadrant of the downtown business district.

“These will be installed at no cost to the village,” Madore said. “They will make their money when people swipe their credit cards to pay for their charge.”

According to State Electric Company’s website, the company is “a family-owned business employing master electricians for over 30 years,” located at 15045 Dixie Highway.

“. . . We support progressive technology that betters our environment while aiding humankind. Our diverse background as electrical contractors allows us to approach projects in a positive and capable manner. Our in-house staff and supervisors work closely with our field electricians to ensure safe and efficient work is completed per specifications . . . Renewable energy is integral to our growth not only as a company but for all of us worldwide. At State Electric Company, we sell and install chargers for electric vehicles, offer suggestions for battery storage, set up solar panels, connect microgrids, and implement other renewable energy solutions,” their website stated.

They sell and install EV chargers for residential, commercial and municipal projects