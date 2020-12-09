Even distance learners might have snow days this year

By James Hanlon

Leader Staff Writer

“A snow day is a snow day is a snow day,” Oxford Community Schools Superintendent Tim Throne wrote in a Dec. 2 district-wide communication on how snow days will be handled this year.

“In other words, regardless of whether your student is learning remotely, hybrid or in-person, if a snow day is called, there will be no instruction that day.”

Throne said he received many inquiries about snow days after several inches of snow fell early last week. He explained that some of the reasoning that led to the decision was to keep the entire district on the same page.

“Operationally, we have many staff reporting to their buildings to teach remotely as they have access to more reliable technology, faster internet access, curriculum materials, etc. Additionally, some students may be in-person receiving specialized services even on remote days in the future.

“Different levels within our district could be in different modes of learning on the same day. For example, as is currently happening, some of our students could be in-person and others remote due to health department orders. It will be more clear and understandable to have everyone on the same page.”

Throne also noted that if six snow days are exceeded, in order to avoid making up days at the end of the year, they might replace future snow days with remote learning days. “If or when that happens, it will clearly be communicated to you.”