Events to explore ‘therapy’ dogs

Therapy dogs have played an important part in the healing process for people in our community since the Nov. 30 school shooting. They’ve provided relief in anxiety-provoking situations while bringing comfort to those who are grieving.

Therapy dogs have been in Oxford schools and even before in area nursing homes. And, because of the growing need for therapy dogs Lisa Farlin, owner of Canine Academy, has invited Terry Swanson, a tester for Therapy Dogs International to town to learn about how therapy dogs impact a community and what exactly is required of a Registered Therapy Dog/Owner Team.

“It’s not for everybody,” Farlin said. “Not all dogs qualify.”

There will be two events, at no charge, on Feb. 26 and on March 5. Both events are at Legacy 925, starting at 11 a.m.

Audience members (humans only) in attendance on both dates will have an opportunity to watch multiple dogs test and learn how to register their dog for future testing.

According to Farlin, testing on Feb. 2 is full. Testing on March 5 is still open. To register a dog for testing, the owner will enroll at www.tdi-dog.org. Future testing dates will be posted based on demand.