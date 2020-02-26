Extra! Extra! Read all about it!

Good day to you, residents of the Oxford/Addison community!We hope you enjoy this “super” edition of your community newspaper, The Oxford Leader. What you are holding in your hands today is the 6,332nd edition of The Leader.

This coming April, The Oxford Leader will be our community’s newspaper of record for 122 years. We have recorded the truest history of our community as it has happened. One hundred and twenty-two years of births and deaths; jubilant celebrations and tragic events; love and loss; sorrows and the joy shared by families and businesses who have come and gone to and from our community.

Every week, without missing a single week in over 6,330 weeks we have reported on the affairs of our community, what is happening in the villages, townships and our schools. We’ve helped mothers fill their scrapbooks with clippings of their children’s achievements.

For 122 years we have connected not only neighbors to neighbors, but also residents to area businesses — their trusting us to deliver their business marketing plans cannot be understated. We appreciate your support. We are strong proponents of the mantra, “Shop Local.” To those families who already subscribe to The Leader, thank you for your support. If you are not a current subscriber please help your neighbors in ensuring The Leader can continue local reporting for — well — until the end of time!

This week over 16,000 copies of The Oxford Leader were delivered via the United States Postal Service to homes and businesses. We hope you like it and if you do, will reach out to us and read us again.

— Don Rush