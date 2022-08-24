Fall sports is here!

By Don Rush

Last Wednesday night was a real barn-burner at the ol’ high school. It was a good old fashioned community pep rally for Oxford High School’s 2022 fall sport athletes – and the Ian Smith Gymnasium was packed full of cheering parents, family members, a light show and music from the marching band.

“I love this event,” athletic director Tony DeMare said after director Jim Gibbons’ marching band finished pumping up the crowd. DeMare looked around at the filled bleacher seats and added, “This really captures the essence of what it’s like to be a Wildcat!”

The night was dubbed, “Meet the Wildcats” and those in the audience surely did. Filling up half of the gymnasium were the 22 OHS sports fall sports teams, 36 coaches and more than 400 student athletes. And, one by one, every athlete from every team, from equestrian, to cross country to golf, soccer, swim and dive, tennis, dance, vollyball, cheer and football were introduced. Each coach spoke first, then each student introduced themselves.

“I love this town,” head football coach Zach Line said. “I love this team and I love our staff!”