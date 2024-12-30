Families meet Santa, enjoy pancake breakfast on Saturday

OXFORD TWP. — Children and their families got to meet Santa, create Christmas lists, make crafts and eat a pancake breakfast at Seymour Lake Township Park on Saturday during the annual Pancakes and Pajamas party.
The event was organized by Oxford Township Parks and Recreation. For more information on upcoming parks and recreation programs, visit oxparkrec.org. – J.G.
