Families share ‘tears of joy,’ smiles thanks to ‘heroes’

By James Hanlon

Leader Staff Writer

Like everything else, Shop with a Hero looked a little different this year, but it was no less special. Instead of taking local children in need to pick out gifts from the store, Oxford Village Police had families meet the Heroes in shifts at the police station throughout last week. Families received Meijer gift cards so they can shop for what they need at their own pace and time, while minimizing exposure for the officers.

“We’re doing everything we possibly can to minimize, but still be able to help people at the same time,” Oxford Police Chief Mike Solwold said. He is hopeful they can resume as normal next year, because he enjoyed running down the aisles and shopping with the kids in years past.

At the station, officers “witnessed tears of joy and laughter in our parents and kids and it’s all because of our wonderful community.”

Solwold was not planning to go beyond the $1,500 given to the department from the Polly Ann Trail Council earlier this year, in thanks for allowing them to use the department’s garage to store thousands of cans and bottles collected while recycling programs were on pause during the stay-at-home orders.

“Because of the corona/construction this year everybody’s short,” he said, “so I wasn’t going to solicit any funds for Shop with a Hero, but people have reached me. They’ve come to me and said what can we do?”

For instance, Mike Phipps, the owner of the Oxford Tap, called and asked if they were taking donations for the event.

Solwold said, “Well yeah, but I was trying to leave you guys alone because I know you’ve been taking a hit this year.”

Phipps’ response was, “We gotta take care of our kids.”

Solwold thought that was fantastic. “It just reminds me of why I love to live and work in this community because everybody just are very helpful.”

He said he has had many families reach out this year, crying on his voicemail, asking to be nominated, telling their stories of how the effects of this year have depleted their resources. “I get the privilege of being Santa, so when I get to call people up on the phone and tell them that they’re nominated for Shop with a Hero and it makes their day, I get the good part.”

Shop with a Hero ensured 36 deserving children will have gifts under their Christmas tree this year.