Family Fun Night a slick success!

By James Hanlon

Leader Staff Writer

It took weeks of work, but it finally happened. Single-digit temperatures did not deter families from a night of winter fun at Seymour Lake Township Park, last Tuesday (Feb. 16), marking the official opening of the outdoor ice rink by the Zoom, Zoom Sledding Hill.

“It’s great, it’s another representation of Oxford,” Township Parks and Recreation Director Ron Davis said of the turnout. “We’re so blessed to have the community support whatever we do. I think they’ve come to know this department, when we say we’re going to do something, we do it to the best we can.”

The parks department had a tough time getting the rink ready. It had been a very mild winter before this month, and the rink needed ten solid days of below freezing temperatures to set the base. Then the rink had trouble holding water due to a drainage defect in the expansion joints at the center of the rink. The water kept leaking and the ice kept collapsing.

At the end of January, an Oxford business, Oakland Mobile Marine donated its services to help make the rink happen. The boat service shop owned by Dan and Anita Wells and located at 1000 Industrial Blvd., donated two huge rolls of 7 mil shrink-wrap to cover the 150-foot-by-75-foot concrete rink. The shrink-wrap helped hold the water in place, so it could freeze.

The Oxford Fire Department then sprayed the rink with thousands of gallons of water. Parks and rec. staff continued working on it every day, until last week, after a tremendous cold snap, it was finally ready.

The parks and rec. provided hot chocolate and cookies at the free event celebrating the opening. Besides skating and sledding, attendees were encouraged to play a round of footgolf, a sport that combines golf and soccer.

Director Davis could not have been happier. “You know me, if one family came out tonight, it would have been a success for me. So, I’m just blessed to work for Oxford. It’s just a great turnout. I mean, we’re really happy to see this many people out here.”

Davis said they will completely redo the rink this summer so it will be ready for next year. He thanks all the community partners who helped make the event possible including Oakland Mobile Marine, American Aggregates, Oxford Fire Department, Oxford Township Supervisor Jack Curtis and the Oxford Village Department of Public Works.

As long as the weather holds, the ice rink will be open daily for hockey from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and family skating from 1 to 8 p.m.