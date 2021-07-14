Family night brings magic to the park

By James Hanlon

Leader Staff Writer

Instead of the usual concert, it was a family night with children’s activities and a magic show in Centennial Park last Thursday night, July 8. Long lines of kids eagerly waiting for a folded balloon or for their face to be painted, stretched across the park.

Several downtown businesses helped make the event a success. Simple Organics taught children to cook with a live cooking class. Funky Monkey Toys made over 500 free cotton candies. And Caputo’s Salon, a new downtown business at 51 S. Washington St., made tinsel hair extensions for the kids.

Then, professional magician Anthony Grupido, a 2013 Lake Orion High School graduate, charmed the crowd with his tricks and sense of humor.

Volunteers stayed late after the show to make sure every kid had a turn at one of the fun activities.

The DDA’s Concerts in the Park series continues tomorrow night, July 15, with “Escaping Pavement” from 7-9 p.m.