Oxford residents Dawson and Sarah Schiller peruse fresh veggies and fruits at Oxford's Farmers Market on June 24. The new weekly event featuring local growers and artisans is hosted by the DDA. The market is taking this week off for 4th of July, but it will be back every Thursday July 8 through Aug. 12, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. in the empty lot at 15 N. Washington St. Photo by J. Hanlon Farmers Market returns