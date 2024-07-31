Farmington Hills man arraigned for May 1 traffic death of an Orion Township motorcyclist

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

OXFORD — A Farmington Hills man who drove his vehicle into the path of an Orion Township motorcyclist on May 1, killing the man, was arraigned last week on a misdemeanor charge in the traffic death.

Adnan Ali Eltobji, 54, of Farmington Hills was arraigned on July 26 on a misdemeanor charge in the death of a 66-year-old Orion Township resident Jimmie Allen Haggadone, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

Eltobji is charged with a moving violation causing the death. He was released on $5,000 personal bond set by 52-3 District Court Magistrate Marie Soma in Rochester Hills, the sheriff’s office said.

Eltobji was driving a 2012 Toyota Corolla that pulled in front of the motorcycle Haggadone was riding on North Lapeer Road near Oakwood Road in Oxford Township. Haggadone was riding a 2009 Yamaha motorcycle southbound on North Lapeer Road as he approached a flashing yellow signal at West Oakwood Road around 4:45 p.m. on May 1, according to a report from the sheriff’s office.

Eltobji was driving a 2012 Toyota Corolla eastbound on West Oakwood Road at the time.

An investigation by sheriff’s office Crash Reconstruction Unit (CRU) revealed Eltobji failed to come to a complete stop at the flashing red signal at North Lapeer Road. He made a right turn onto southbound North Lapeer Road, into Haggadone’s path, causing the crash.

Haggadone was thrown from his motorcycle and landed in the median of the road. He was taken to the hospital by Oxford Township Fire Department paramedics where he was later pronounced deceased, the sheriff’s office said.

Eltobji was treated for minor injuries. His next court date is Aug. 21 before Judge Nancy Carniak. A conviction carries up to a year in jail and/or a $2,000 fine or both, according to the sheriff’s office.