Fayth E. Danforth departed to be with our Lord and Savior on Friday afternoon, February 9, 2024 after a long fight with many health issues. In the end, pneumonia got the best of her and Fayth died surrounded by family quietly and cloaked in the Lord’s Prayer. Fayth is survived by her husband of 67 years, Leo; daughters Renee Taylor of Ortonville, Tamara Denver (William) of Lake Orion, sons Gregory (Joyce) Danforth of Boyne City and Timothy Danforth of Lake Orion; grandchildren Ali Kitler, Brooke Denver, Will Denver, Erika Wilson, Aaron Danforth, Megan Danforth, Noah Denver; her seven great-grandchildren Luke Sinistaj, Theodore Kitler, Oliver Sallade, Roman Sallade, Finley Kitler, Jude Sallade and Jensen Wilson; Sister, Cynthia DeYoung and brothers, Gilbert Redmer and Gary Redmer; and many nieces and nephews. Fayth is preceded in death by her parents, Grace and Ewald Redmer, son in law Pete Taylor, sister, Yvonne Schadei, and brother-in-law, Douglas DeYoung. On January 26,1957, Fayth Redmer married Leo Danforth and they began their life together. Fayth had a full life as a wife and mother and later as a grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved large family get-togethers and enjoyed celebrating milestones in her loved one’s lives. She was an animal lover and for a while ran an in-home pet care service. She worked at The Palace of Auburn Hills as a ticket taker and loved being around the people. Ultimately, though, she always returned back to being a wife and mother. Whenever someone talks about her it is always about how clean her house was and what a great cook she was. She took pride in creating family meals that everyone enjoyed and secretly smiled when people talked about her house being so clean. She will be greatly missed as the reason for our family gatherings. There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, February 24, 2024 at King of Kings Lutheran Church, 1715 South Lapeer Road, Lake Orion, MI 48360. Gathering begins at 11 a.m. with a funeral service at noon and a lunch at 1 p.m. Arrangements were entrusted to Village Funeral Home,135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan 48462. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com