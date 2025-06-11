Field day fun

Clear Lake Elementary students jumped, raced, threw and scooped the afternoon away during their annual Field Day on June 3.

The students participated in 20-plus activities which included trying to get the ball in the soccer net, hula hooping, jump roping and the popular enjoying a popsicle under the shade of the trees.

The students finished the 2024-2025 school year on Friday, but not before they sent fifth graders off to Oxford Middle School with a clap out on Thursday.

Photos by Wendi Reardon Price