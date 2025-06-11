Field day fun

By on No Comment

Clear Lake Elementary students jumped, raced, threw and scooped the afternoon away during their annual Field Day on June 3.
The students participated in 20-plus activities which included trying to get the ball in the soccer net, hula hooping, jump roping and the popular enjoying a popsicle under the shade of the trees.
The students finished the 2024-2025 school year on Friday, but not before they sent fifth graders off to Oxford Middle School with a clap out on Thursday.
Photos by Wendi Reardon Price

Field day fun added by on
View all posts by Joseph Goral →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *