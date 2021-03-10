Finding nature in Oxford

While sandhill cranes can be seen all over the area, these two were spotted in the swamps of Oakwood Lake Township Park late last month by local photographer Brian Plautz, who likes to hike through the area. He says, “Although the photo depicts subjects of interest for me personally, I cannot say enough about our local parks and rec, DNR, and all those that participate in helping to create, manicure, clean and foster these environments. It is through their work I am able to step out of my bubble, into theirs, and capture some interesting moments.”