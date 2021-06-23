Fire on Louck

An Oxford Village man is out of his apartment — thanks to a fire early last Friday morning.

According to Oxford Fire Chief Pete Scholz, the resident of the apartment was awakened after two in the morning by the smell of smoke. He investigated, and when he opened the sliding glass door to his deck discovered smoke coming from the furnace area.

Scholz said the man threw a bucket of water on the area and the fire “flared up.” That’s when he called 911.

According to the chief, the department was on scene before 2:30. They evacuated the 20-unit Louck Street Apartments and proceeded to combate the fire. The damage was limited to that apartment only.

The scene was cleared a little after 5 a.m.

Scholz said the apartment had smoke and water damage. Also, the ceiling had to be pulled down to check and clear the apartment’s attic.

A fire investigator was called to the scene. At the time of the interview, the cause of the fire was still under investigation.