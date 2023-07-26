First responders, fireworks and fun

Township plans festival honoring ‘our heroes’

By Don Rush

In an effort to bring the community together to enjoy food and fireworks and also to recognize, meet and thank those who serve and protect, a free festival has been planned for Aug. 11 at Seymour Lake Township Park, 2795 Seymour Lake Road.

“This is a first time event,” Oxford Township Parks and recreation Director Phil Castonia said. “We have in the past done a Rough Tough Trucks event that was similar and had a small representation of fire and sheriff vehicles, but had many other industries represented. It’s been about 15 years since that event was held. We knew we wanted to reschedule the fireworks (from the Seymour Celebration earlier in the summer), not cancel them and in an effort to have added activity it was decided to have an event to honor and recognize our township’s first responders.”

Oxford Township Supervisor Jack Curtis said, “This event will showcase our dedicated first responders and the considerable resources that protect our township on a daily basis. We call them and they come, no matter what. If there’s a house fire or a medical emergency at 3 a.m., our Oxford firefighters and paramedics are there. If there’s a serious crime or a missing person, our Oakland County Sheriff’s substation can draw from a pool of over 1,400 employees, both officers and civilians, and vehicles ranging from helicopters and Humvees to boats and a mobile command center. Township residents are extremely fortunate to have such a high level of service and professionalism. This event is a wonderful way for us, as a township, to express our gratitude and show our appreciation.

“As township supervisor, I try to do whatever I can to support our sheriff’s deputies and firefighters. If there’s something they need to help them do their jobs better or make the township a safer place, I’ll move heaven and earth to get it for them. Our first responders put their lives on the line every day. The least I can do is make sure they have everything they need to be efficient and effective. That’s my job and it’s a privilege.”

There will be food trucks, a climbing tower, inflatables, the OHS Marching Band will perform and Sheriff Michael Bouchard will speak. There will be music by DJs from Three Mates Entertainment, fire vehicles, Sheriff SWAT/patrol vehicles/boats/helicopter, K9’s, Mounted Unit, a Seat Belt/Rollover Simulator and the night will end with a large fireworks show starting at 9:30 p.m.

The All For Oxford Resiliency Center will also be here and the Rapid Relief Team will provide free meals for first responders who attend.

“This free event is going to be fun for the whole family,” said C.J. Carnacchio, the township’s communications and grants manager. “We’re going to have an entire field filled with a variety of sheriff and fire vehicles. We’re going to have six food trucks serving savory and sweet eats. We’re going to have music supplied by the OHS Marching Band and a local DJ. And to top it all off, we’re going to have a fantastic fireworks display lighting up the sky. Personally, I can’t wait. This is going to be the highlight of Summer 2023.”

The celebration starts at 6 p.m.