First village president passed away

Jackie Wassil was 83

By Don Rush

Oxford Village’s first female council president has passed away at the age of 83.

According to members of her family, Jacqueline “Jackie” Wassil, most recently of Port St Lucie, Florida, died in her sleep on July 2, 2021.

She served on the council from 1979-1986, becoming its first woman president in 1982. She has also been active with the cable TV commission, Focus Hope, and the Oxford High School flag corps. She was there at the founding of the Oxford Community Development Authority, and became its first, and until 1990, only executive director. She spearheaded the completed downtown renovations in 1990.

In an editorial from the late 1980s, Leader publisher James A. Sherman, Sr., wrote, “Perhaps Jackie Wassil’s most noted work was in getting cable TV to this area. She served the committee from the inception, with it resulting in cable being available here long before it was in neighboring communities. While that may be her most noted work, she may be most remembered as the first lady president of Oxford Village. She served both 1982 and 1983.

“ . . . Her energy and willingness to serve her/our community is needed. We send our thanks to her for serving Oxford, for lending her mind, body and so much time to an often rewardless job for nearly eight years. And, we wish her well.”

According to her obituary, Mrs. Wassil was born in Pontiac on July 28,1937 to Jack and Betty Spratt.

She attended Pontiac High School. She was a good student with interest in music. She had a beautiful soprano voice and sang at school and church. After high school she went on to the University of Michigan and met her husband Nick on a blind date. They became friends, and after Nick got his degree they married. Then came the army days. Jackie adjusted well to being an army wife. She had three babies in three years.

She leaves behind Nick, her loving husband of 63 years and four children: Jeff (wife Annette), Laurie (husband Jim), Mike (wife Devona) and Joe (wife Vicki); as well as two grandchildren, Nick and Adam, and her brother Steve.

The Wassil family moved to Oxford in 1974.

Aside from being elected to village council, she also arranged a “Sister-City” program with Oxford, England. Oxford, England invited her with open arms. In 1990 Jackie moved to El Paso when Nick was transferred with his job to Mexico. She quickly made new friends and learned to oil paint. She became very good at painting flowers and scenery.

Jackie and Nick retired in Florida, where she volunteered at Martin Memorial Hospital and was active in her church. She was a strong vibrant woman with a lot of moxie. She was a wonderful wife and mother and the beautiful loving lady of Nick’s life.

A memorial service will be held on July 29 at 10 a.m. at St. Andrew Lutheran Church located at 295 NW Prima Vista Blvd. (at NW Irving Street) Port St. Lucie, FL 34983.