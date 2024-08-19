Five reasons your next meeting should be in person

Imagine 160 golfers in costumes, driving decorated golf carts, some escorted by “celeb” caddies, also in costumes. How about a “swanky” bowling alley or a craft beer fest that has linen table cloths and flowers on every table. If you’ve been to one of our signature events, none of these things are hard to imagine, since you’ve experienced it. Our team works hard to make each event unique, fun, top-notch and something our attendees have to come to every year. Best of all, each of our events has a nonprofit partner, meaning the fun is always for a great cause.

Even after a decade of hosting events, however, I can find it hard to help potential sponsors imagine an event they have yet to attend — unless I’m meeting with that potential sponsor in person. Face to face I can share first-hand the overall vibe of the event, knowing my enthusiasm for what we have planned comes through. I can share photos, videos and stories of the impact the donations from each event have on our community. In-person meetings usually result in a new sponsor being added to our lineup.

Of course, this method isn’t limited to event sponsorships, there are many times when a face-to-face meeting is the best way to handle the task at hand. While our team uses all forms of technology to communicate with each other and our clients, there are times a face-to-face meeting can’t be beat.

With that in mind, here are five reasons you should have your next meeting in person. Meeting in person allows you to:

• Read body language: You don’t have to be an expert in body language to understand certain cues. I know when I’m sitting across from a client if they are interested in what I’m saying by the smile (or non-smile) on their face, the way they are handling any materials I’ve given them and by their eye contact. These are all impossible to see over email or the phone and are hard to detect in a video call. It’s the same with team members. I can tell if someone is hearing me, on board with an idea or struggling to understand what I’m communicating.

• Build trust: There is no faster way to build trust than by a hand shake, something that can only be done in person. There is also something to be said about the trust that’s built when two people set a time and place to meet and show up at that place at the designated time. An in-person meeting allows for eye contact, another way to build trust and lends itself to an ease in back and forth communication that can be hard to replicated online or on the phone.

• Minimalize distractions: Chances are if you’re meeting with someone in person you’re doing so in an office or conference room or maybe even off-site. A closed door or neutral ground free from co-workers, pets, kids or electronic devices allows for minimal distractions ensuring the meeting receives the full attention of everyone involved. Be honest, how many of you, even with your cameras on, have responded to emails or texts or surfed the web during a video call? And don’t even get me started on the technical issues that can distract from an online meeting. Hint: You’re on mute.

• Receive an answer faster: When you’re in person questions can be answered on the spot, not two to 24 hours later via email or voicemail. A quick answer helps the decision maker come to a quick conclusion. An in-person meeting might not always result in an instant yes or no when it comes to a sale, but in many cases it does, saving everyone a lot of time and energy.

• Have time for impromptu conversations: This is my favorite reason for in-person meetings. I like to know people outside of their professional role. I like to know where they vacation, what reality TV shows they love, what sports their kids play or what breed of dog they have. Emails, calls and video meetings don’t allow for this sort of chit chat, which I’d argue also plays into building trust with those we do business with. Even if the impromptu conversation turns out to be about work, it’s typically less formal, leaving room for a free flow of thoughts and ideas, something lost in email or phone calls.

The bottom line is, in-person meetings allow for a better connection, and making connections is at the heart of what we do at View Newspaper Group. One of the ways we do that is through the events I mentioned at the start of this column. If you want to learn more about our events, let’s connect! Email me at ecaswell@mihomepaper.com to set up an in-person meeting.

Emily Caswell is the Brand Manager for VIEW Group, the branding division of View Newspaper Group.