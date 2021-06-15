Fletcher Spears Jr., 86, of Oxford, went to be with his Lord and Savior on May 18, 2021 while in San Antonio, TX. Fletcher was born in Braeholm,

West Virginia on October 10, 1934 to Fletcher and Ida Spears (Bragg), the sixth of seven children and the only boy in the group. He graduated from Fenton High School in 1952 and upon graduation enlisted in the US Army.

He served in Korea and was honorably discharged in 1955. Fletcher attended Michigan State University where he met the love of his life, Eva Jean Spears (Fogelsonger), and they were married on December 18, 1958. He graduated with a degree in journalism in 1960 and went to work as a writer for the Richmond Review, and later as a sports reporter with the Oakland Press.

Fletcher was a dedicated Christian, spending many winters with his wife at Light and Life Free Methodist Park in Lakeland, Florida. He was preceded in death by his wife. He is survived by his sister, Jean Mertz, his three children, Fletcher III (Karen), Phillip (Judith), and Kari O’Brien (Dan); his seven grandchildren – Shantel Spears, Fletcher Spears IV, Ryan Spears, Danny O’Brien, Kevin Spears, Lauren Sattler (Phil) and Erin O’Brien; and four great-grandchildren Nora, Dawson, Fletcher V, Theodore.

Memorial services are at Oakwood Community Church, Ortonville, on June 19. Visitation starts at 9 a.m., with a service to follow at 11 a.m. A luncheon will be provided at noon. In lieu of flowers, friends are encouraged to support the University of Michigan Forbes Institute for Cancer Discovery Fund – 329294, in memory of Fletcher and Jean Spears