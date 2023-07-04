Foggy/smoky day in old Oxford town

Last week area residents woke up to the smell of smoke when they went outside and very “foggy” lines of sight. Starting on Tuesday and throughout the week, Meteorologists at the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy issued air quality alerts for high levels of fine particulate in the air. These levels are caused by smoke from fires in Canada. Last Tuesday, June 27, Oxford Community Schools moved all outside summer activities. Oxford is pictured here at about 7 a.m. on June 28, from the Larry Obrecht Bridge, spanning M-24. The smoky air nearly blocked the view of the Oxford water tower and had travelers using their headlights in daylight. Photo by D. Rush