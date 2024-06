METAMORA TWP. — More than 70 golfers hit the links at Metamora Golf & Country Club on Friday, June 14 for the annual Oxford Chamber of Commerce Golf Luncheon. Teams enjoyed a 9-hole scramble, 50/50 drawings and a raffle followed by lunch and networking. An additional 28 guests joined the group for lunch. Oxford Leader/ View Newspaper Group was proud to be the Title Sponsor of this year’s outing. Photos provided.