Former Oxford barber, Ken Seames

Former Oxford barber Kenneth Hugh Seames of Atlas Township died unexpectedly on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 at Ascension Genesys Hospital, Grand Blanc. He was 79.

A staunch supporter of Goodrich and Ortonville youth and of local businesses, Mr. Seames owned and operated Ken’s Barbershop in downtown Goodrich for over 30 years. He retired from the barbershop in 2010.

He was born on December 3, 1940 in Lapeer to the late Carl and Bonnie (nee: Smith) Seames. He was a 1958 graduate of Lapeer High School. After graduating, Mr. Seames enlisted in the United States Army having been stationed in Okinawa. He served honorably from July 30, 1958 to July 27, 1961. He married Sharon Siembida on Nov. 19, 1977 in Detroit, Michigan. The couple raised two children in Goodrich, Scott and Kelly.

Mr. Seames was a barber in Oxford until 1978, when looking for a fresh start, in a small tight-knit community, he opened Ken’s Barbershop in Goodrich. The barbershop was known as local hangout for both young and old in the community. People would come in simply for a cup of coffee, or a beer and conversation. He was leaned on by many for sage advice and support. He had a knack for remembering names, and remembered everyone who came through his shop’s doors.

Mr. Seames loved golf, sports, watching birds and squirrels play and was known as a staunch conservative.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon of Atlas, son Scott Seames of Atlas and daughter Kelly (Jay) Buchheit of Chicago. One sister, Susan (John) Brown of Fenton; one brother, Carl “Dutch” Seames of Burton; one stepsister, Sandra (Clark) Davis of Lapeer; sister-in-law, Marilyn Seames of Lapeer; also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Tom Seames; one sister, Betty (Bob) Carls; sister-in-law, Lee Seames and his beloved dog, Parker.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, January 27, 2020 at St. John the Evangelist 404 N. Dayton St., Davison. Family will receive friends on Sunday from 2 – 8 p.m. from Village Funeral Home, Ortonville and after 10:00 a.m. at the church. Interment will be at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 28, 2020 Memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion #413 or the American Lung Association. The family would like to thank the staff at Ascension Genesys Hospital.