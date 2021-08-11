Former Oxford councilwoman named Tillman Scholar

By James Hanlon

Leader Staff Writer

Kathleen Logan, a 2000 Oxford High School graduate and former Oxford Village councilwoman, has been awarded a Tillman Scholarship for her graduate studies in strategic public relations at the George Washington University in Washington, D.C.

“People appreciate authenticity,” Logan says. “Don’t bore them with perfection.”

She joins the 2021 class of 60 Tillman Scholars, a program that recognizes service and leadership potential of U.S. service members, veterans and military spouses. Logan is a veteran of the U.S. Army who served as a mechanic and personal security detachment member in Operation Iraqi Freedom.

“Every year I’m inspired by the stories and experiences of the students who make up the newest class of Tillman Scholars,” Marie Tillman, Board Chair and Co-Founder of the Pat Tillman Foundation said. “This year, we are honored to support them as they make an impact in human rights, public policy, healthcare, tech and so much more. Most of all, these remarkable people exemplify the values and leadership that Pat lived by.”

The Tillman Foundation honors the memory of Pat Tillman, an NFL player who joined the U.S. Army after the September 11 attacks and died in Afghanistan in 2004.

During her deployment in Iraq, Logan had a unique opportunity to showcase her writing and was pulled from the line to write informational reports about the deployment for the family readiness groups, and eventually moved to host media and combat-camera content in the brigade headquarters to be broadcast around the world. Upon returning home she joined the Army Reserves as a public affairs specialist and then finished her military career in logistics with the Michigan National Guard. In 2018 she was elected as to the Oxford Village Council. She resigned in early 2020 to take a job as a strategic communications specialist for the United States Vietnam War Commemoration under the Office of the Secretary of Defense.