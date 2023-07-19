Former Oxford educator now Oakwood Elementary principal

Ransford served in Oxford for nine years

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Special to the Leader



On July 1, Oakwood Elementary Principal Coy Stewart will begin her new role of Executive Director of Curriculum and Instruction at Brandon Schools. Colleen Ransford, former International Baccalaureate Coordinator with Oxford Community Schools, as well as the DK-5th grade district-wide math coach, stepped in as Oakwood principal on the same day.

“Curriculum and instruction leaderships is my masters degree,” said Stewart. “It has always been what I perceived as my next step. It’s always been my desire to move up and work with the design of curriculum.”

Stewart has been principal of Oakwood Elementary School for eight years, and prior to that she was assistant principal at Brandon Fletcher Intermediate School and Belle Ann Elementary School.

“To everyone at Oakwood, I just want to say thank you for the opportunity to serve,” she said. “It’s been just my honor to serve as the building leader and to get to be a part of all of our students lives.”

The position of Executive Director of Curriculum and Instruction had been open since March, when the previous director Carly Stone was hired as superintendent for the district.

“I’m looking forward to expanding the K-5 work I’ve been doing to all levels,” said Stewart. “What that means for me is another opportunity to learn, which is always what fuels me. I’m also just really excited to be part of the leadership team to help stabilize the curriculum. We’ve been in a transition period for a few years, so I’m just excited to be part of that leadership team.”

“This has been the warmest welcoming,” said Ransford. “There is something about working and having a school as your home away from home, and I have felt that since I did my first interview at Brandon. I am so grateful for and so passionate about this.”

Ransford has been with Oxford Schools for the past nine years, and prior to that served as an educator in Denver, Co. She has her degree from University of Michigan Dearborn, and has her masters in curriculum and instruction.

“The past several years, I’ve had a very strong, hands-on lens in the school systems,” she said. “And I am beyond looking forward to working diligently and building expectations and relationships. I just know that it has always been my goal to inspire, motivate and propel students forward. Increasing resiliency is something that I really want to focus on.”