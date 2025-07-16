Former village council member Maureen Helmuth honored last week

Council members and police chief thank Helmuth for service

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

OXFORD — The Oxford Village Council honored former Council Member Maureen Helmuth during their monthly meeting on July 8.

Village Council Present Kelsey Cooke read a certificate of appreciation before presenting it Helmuth, along with a document of well wishes from people around the village.

“Throughout her many years of service, Maureen Helmuth has served with distinction on the village council, the village planning commission, the Oxford Area Cable Communications Commission and various other committees and initiatives that have contributed to the betterment of our community,” Cooke read. “Mo’s one-of-a-kind perspective, quick wit and fearless honesty has always brought something special to the council table.”

The certificate also recognized Helmuth’s “deep knowledge” of the village’s past and present, saying it “will be impossible to replace and certainly missed.”

“I’ve been on the council for a long time, you guys are possibly the best,” Helmuth said. “You guys all have different opinions, you come from different backgrounds, you think it through, you vote your conscience.”

The certificate was signed by Cooke, President Pro-Tem Allison Kemp and council members Jacob Nicosia and Ashley Ross.

Oxford Village Police Chief Mike Solwold then presented Helmuth with a framed stop sign, and said “we appreciate all your support in this town.”

Helmuth said she has been with the village for since 1985. The village council accepted council member Helmuth’s resignation on June 10.

