Forrest Hiroskey, 70

Forrest Michael Hiroskey (Mike) gained his total Healing on August 21, 2021 with his family by his side.

He was born June 5, 1951 in Logan, West Virginia to parents Forrest and Lucille (Eplin) Hiroskey. Mike graduated from Logan High School on 1969. He was a proud Vietnam Veteran who served 3 tours of duty in the U.S. Navy from 1969-1972. Mike attended Oakland Community College earning his Mental Health Associate degree. He furthered his education by attending Spring Arbor College. He was a member of Lakepoint Community Church. Prior to his retirement Mike was A State Investigator for the Michigan Department of Corrections. He was of the four founding members of the Grey Dragons Association of Michigan.

Mike met his wife Julie at Camp Echo Grove in Lakeville. His unforgettable pick-up line was when he sent her 13 long stem roses; 12 red and 1 yellow with a card that read: Church and dinner Sunday night? Yes, no, or drop dead? She said, “Yes.” They were married on February 27, 1988 at the Lake Orion United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Julie, children Dia (Ray) of Pontiac, Myriya (Roxanne) of Texas, Jordan (Danielle) of Fostoria, and Jesse (Andrea) of Peck, sister Joyce Elkins of Rochester and brother-in-law, Paul Sutherby of Leonard. Also, his 6 grandsons: Damian, Jasper, Tristen, Seth, Xander and Liam, and 1 granddaughter, Deborah Che’. He was preceded in death by his parents and eldest son Che’Michael.

Mike was a true warrior. He was a proud veteran who fought for our Freedom. He loved his family and his friends fiercely. He was a Child of God, loving husband and father, brother, Papaw and a dedicated friend. There was nothing he wouldn’t do for those he loved.

He had a great passion for motorcycles and enjoyed the rides he took with his biker friends. Most recently he enjoyed a trip to Sturgis, South Dakota with his good friend Jim. His strength was apparent as he battled cancer for the last 5 years. He did not lose the fight, but instead gained the Crown of Life that has been waiting for him.

Visitation is on Thursday, Aug. 26, from 5 to 8 p.m at the funeral home. The Celebration of Life Service is on Friday, Aug. 27, at 11 a.m at Muir Funeral Home & Celebration of Life Center, 2650 S. Van Dyke-Imlay, 48444, 877-888-Muir. Be sure to share a story on Mike’s Memory Page at www.muirfh.com Memorial contributions can be made to: Show Hope – A Movement to Care for Orphans. www.ShowHope.org