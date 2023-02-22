Foundation to host 1st fundraiser dinner

Mark your calendars. 42 Strong — The Tate Myre Foundation is having their first annual fundraiser dinner on March 11, at the Buhl Estate at Addison Oaks County Park, 1480 W. Romeo Rd., 48367.

All proceeds from the event will support the foundation’s monthly events and activity funds.

42 Strong – The Tate Myre Foundation is a mentoring program started in December 2021, after the Nov 30 mass shooting that saw four Oxford High School students murdered, six other students and one teacher injured. One of the students who lost his life was 16-year-old Tate Myre, his family – led by father Buck – started the foundation to keep the memory of Tate alive. The foundation supports a peer mentoring program which includes 19 adult team leaders, 123 high school-aged mentors and 129 middle school aged “mentees.”

he foundation utilizes the motto of “Trust, Love, Build” to put others first and to embrace the concept of working as a team. This month members of 42 Strong have turned to “giving back” to the community with a number of service projects. According to Claxton, 42 Strong members have: Organized/Sorted cans at Oxford/Orion FISH: “Spruced up” a meeting space within Oxford Open-Handed’s new location in the village complex on W. Burdick Street; Created holiday “thank you gift bags” for local police, fire and sheriff departments; Made fleece blankets to donate to kuddle4kenzie, a nonprofit that donates blankets to hospitalized children during the holidays; Visited Independence Village Senior Living complex, visiting with residents, making ornaments, crafts and playing games; Volunteered at Covenant Hills Campground 2nd annual Santa Brunch; Put together “Birthday Bags” to donate to FISH; Created “thank you” cards, cookie trays, gift bags and ornaments to thank local businesses who have supported 42 Strong and the community over the last year; Volunteered to work at PEAS Animal Sanctuary in Oxford; and, on Dec. 16 put fresh coats of wax on the fire trucks at Oxford Fire Department Station No. 1, on N. Washington Street.

There will be dinner, drinks, raffles and entertainment; tickets cost $85 each. “Cocktail attire is suggested,” Adult Team Leader Joel McCormick said.

For tickets and information about sponsorship opportunities call Tate’s brother, Trent Myre at 248-881-6416.