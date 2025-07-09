Frances G. Collier, 77

Frances G. Collier, age 77, a resident of Oxford, passed away on June 21, 2025. She was born on June 7, 1948, in Pontiac, MI. Fran loved her dogs and cats very much. In her spare time, she enjoyed golf and bowling. Fran was considered a fashionista and owned her own hair salon. She worked in the cosmetology field for over 40 years. She loved Mickey Mouse and even had a whole room dedicated to her collection. Fran is survived by her children, Deborah (Jim) Williamson, Diane Strunk, Jeffrey Collier, Paula (Jeff) Collier, Connie Collier, Marianne (Ron) Boyd; grandchildren Tracey, Jennifer, Chad, Michael, Chris, Brianna, Erica, Heather, Haley, Amanda, Rochelle, Danielle; great-grandchildren Nigel, Emma, MacKenna, Dalton, Dylan, Lyndsi, Bella, Arianna, Sabrina, Madison, Kennedy, Madden, Axel, Anna, Audrina, Avery, Liam, Peyton, Decklan, Sophia, Connor, Ada, Serinity, Raya, Piper; brothers Michael (Sherry) Miller, Rudolph Miller, Ed (Jackie) Miller; nephew Mike (Kayla) Millmine; best friend from childhood Pauline Teddar and many other family members. Fran was preceded in death by her husband Dean Collier; parents Rudolph and Harriet Miller; sisters Patricia Elsworth and Marilyn Ann Millmine; and close friend Gerry Trimble. Arrangements for cremation have been entrusted to Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors – Bossardet Chapel in Oxford. A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, July 21, from 1-5 p.m. at Collier Lanes, 879 S. Lapeer Rd., Oxford, MI 48371. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Fran may be made to Canine Companions Rescue Center (www.ccrcdogs.com).