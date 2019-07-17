Fred Leroy Osborn, formerly of Oxford, passed peacefully in his sleep at home on July 15, 2019 after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. He was 75.

Fred, who was born on Aug. 2, 1943, was happily married to Jody (Beulah) Osborn for 54 years. He was a loving father to his two children, Catherine Hacala (Michael) and Chris Osborn-Rivera (Carlos), and the proud grandfather of Paige Porter (Russell), Nathaniel Ringlein and Julianne Ringlein.

In recent years, he especially enjoyed spending time with his two great-grandchildren, Norah (3) and Russell Porter (1).

Fred is also survived by his sister Beth McCormick (Carl), sister-in-law Barbara Glascock, and many nieces and nephews. Son of the late Leroy and Genevieve Osborn, Fred was born in Cass City, MI and raised in Pontiac. ‘

He attended Pontiac Northern High School and studied architecture at Lawrence Tech.

Fred and Jody lived in Oxford for 30 years before moving to Rochester Hills in 2017.

Fred loved to travel, go camping, gardening, and spending time with his family.

Funeral arrangements are pending through Christian Memorial Gardens West in Rochester Hills.

The family wishes to thank Grace Hospice of Troy for all of their kindness.