Frederick Dickman, 83

Born in Great Britan on Dec. 8, 1937, Frederick G. Dickman passed away on Oct. 2, 2021.

Fred is the beloved husband of Jean (Ellard) Dickman for 56 years; father of Wendy Mlynarek and Philip Dickman; father-in-law to Robert Mlynarek and Sherry Dickman; and doting grandfather – “Papa” – to Justin and Ryan Klotz and Nathan Dickman.

Fred emigrated from Great Britain to America with his wife Jean in his 20s where he worked hard, raised a family, and praised this great country for welcoming him. He always had a welcoming smile for everyone and was well-liked and respected by many.

He loved spending time with family and friends and always had a captivating story to tell, a joke, or a sage piece of advice. He was affectionately known as “Fast Freddy” at work and a “Counter Creature” where he enjoyed countless breakfasts at the local diner with his friends.

Fred had a unique personality. He was serious and focused, smart and industrious, kind-hearted, but had this amazing sense of humor in any situation. He found humor in everything and was a master of sarcasm.

Fred was a dedicated company man at General Dynamics, and also had an incredible entrepreneurial spirit which he used to support Jean with her business and story writing.

As a self-proclaimed historian with an extensive knowledge of the British Monarchy, he could name the date of any event, King or Queen, and any mundane detail about them.

The family will receive friends on Friday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a funeral service at 1 p.m. at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion.