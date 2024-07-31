Free car seat inspections Aug. 13

By C.J. Carnacchio

Special Contributor to the Leader

OXFORD TWP. — Oxford Fire Inspector Lt. Sarah Racer and her 3-month-old daughter, Sadie, are inviting folks to receive free car seat inspections at Station #1, 96 N. Washington St., on Tuesday, Aug. 13 from 2-5 p.m. Appointments are suggested, but walk-ins are welcome.

The goal is to ensure children are “riding as safely as possible” when hitting the road with family and friends, according to Racer, a mother of two.

“About 75% of the car seats that come to us are not installed correctly, which means a crash could lead to serious injury or death,” she said.

OXFD members will demonstrate proper installation techniques for parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles and anyone else who’s entrusted with the safety of a child.

“When they leave the station, they will have the ability to take that car seat in and out, and do it correctly every time,” Racer said.

Firefighters will also provide information on everything from the importance of rear-facing seats to the proper way to wear shoulder and lap belts.

Racer advises people to avoid using car seats past their expiration date or if they have been involved in a moderate to severe crash.

Expiration dates are typically 6 to 10 years from the seat’s manufacture date. Dates vary by manufacturer and type of car seat.

Living in Michigan, car seats are subjected to extreme heat and cold, which can cause plastic to crack and deteriorate over time, Racer noted.

As for used car seats, Racer offered this advice:

“I highly recommend not buying car seats at garage sales because you don’t know the history of them,” she said. “You don’t know if it’s been damaged in a crash. There could be hairline cracks that you can’t see.”

“It’s OK to get a used car seat from a friend or family member who knows the history of it,” Racer added.

For more information about the car seat inspection event, contact Lt. Sarah Racer at Oxford Fire Station #1 at 248-969-9483. To make an appointment, use the attached QR code.

C.J. Carnacchio is the Oxford Township Communications and Grants Manager.