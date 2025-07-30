Free concert series at Wildwood Amphitheater

Everyone is invited to free concerts at Wildwood Amphitheater from 7-8:30 p.m. every Thursday now through Aug. 14. Gates open at 6:30 p.m.

The Stone Blossoms, a four-piece classic rock/deep-cuts cover band hailing from the Motor City, perform on July 31.

Fifty Amp Fuse, an award-winning Detroit-based American Rock Band, takes the stage on Aug. 7.

Mob Opera, Downriver’s premier party band, closes out the summer series on Aug. 14.

Guests can bring their lawn chairs and blankets, family and friends and enjoy a concert on the hill at Wildwood. Concessions are available. No outside food or beverages are allowed. One unopened clear plastic store-bought bottle of water per person is allowed.

Parking and admission are free for the Thursday concerts. For a full listing of concerts at Wildwood Amphitheater, visit Orion.Events. Wildwood is at 2700 Joslyn Ct. – J.N.