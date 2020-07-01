FREE Diabetes Workshop Offered

Lions Clubs International (including the Oxford Area Lions) has provided a grant to sponsor Diabetes PATH (Personal Action Towards Health), a self-management workshop where you learn tools to manage diabetes. Over six weeks, you will learn strategies to help you:

deal with difficult emotions,

develop a healthy eating and exercise plan,

set goals,

problem solve, and

use a variety of other tools to manage diabetes.

Adults of all ages interested in diabetes and who are residents of Michigan may attend, including adults with prediabetes, type 2 diabetes, family members & caregivers.

The workshop will be presented LIVE online via Zoom & is FREE for Michigan residents. The will be a total of six presentations on Thursdays, July 9, 16, 23, 30; August 6, & 13 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

Pre-Registration is required by visiting: 1) https://bit.ly/ diabetespathonline; or 2) contacting Lauryn Lin at lrlin@msu.edu or (734) 727-7407. Once registered, you will receive the Zoom link and password to access the online events.