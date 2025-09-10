Free marijuana, medication lock box distribution

NOCC promotes ‘Protect It, Protect Them’ campaign

LAKE ORION — The North Oakland Community Coalition (NOCC) is distributing free marijuana/prescription medication lockboxes during its ‘Protect It, Protect Them’ campaign.

The lockboxes will be distributed to the public from 5-7 p.m. Sept. 25 at Orion Township Fire Department Station #1, 93 S. Anderson St. in Lake Orion.

The nonprofit NOCC will not ask names or personal information of anyone requesting a lockbox. The distribution is a drive-through event.

NOCC recommends locking up marijuana and prescription medication to help reduce the risk of both youth and pet access. NOCC will also have a prescription drug take back day the last Saturday in October.

Other NOCC initiatives include No Vape November, the Youth Action Board and Wise Wildcats and Smart Dragons Don’t Drink campaigns. For more information about the NOCC’s initiatives and community service, or to get involved, visit noccmi.org.

The North Oakland Community Coalition supports the Lake Orion and Oxford communities by promoting mental and physical health for all, free of alcohol and substance misuse, through educational programs and collaborative partnerships. – J.N.