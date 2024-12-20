Free Meals continues to thrive thanks to newspaper sales

I would like to express my most heartfelt thank you and appreciation to the View Newspaper Group for their donation during our Free Meals newspaper sales fundraiser last week.

The View Newspaper Group graciously donated copies of the Oxford Leader and County Press for our street sale! Through those sales we raised $2,700 to support the Free Meals program in Oxford, providing a hot meal and a bag of groceries each week to our neighbors in need of assistance.

The funds our all-volunteer team raised while selling papers in downtown Oxford will help stock our pantry and provide additional assistance to families who need additional support to see them through difficult times.

The Free Meals Team relies on the community and local businesses for support. The support provided by the View Newspaper Group helped to continue an Oxford tradition and we are so very grateful!

We truly are neighbors helping neighbors, and with support from our community partners, we’ll be here continuing that promise.

The Free Meals program is from 5-6 p.m. at Immanuel Congregational United Church of Christ, 1 Hovey St., in the Village of Oxford. We welcome anyone who needs assistance, and all those in the community who would like to contribute their time to helping our neighbors.

Connie Miller

Free Meals Team